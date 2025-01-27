Wash. Federal Judge Refuses to Reconsider Dismissal of Wash. Humira Injury Case

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington federal judge has refused to reconsider his dismissal of a Humira injury lawsuit, ruling that the plaintiff failed to present any newly-discovered medical evidence showing a direct causal link between the vaccine and his severe immunosuppression-related injuries.

In a Jan. 27 order, Judge Thomas O. Rice of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington said plaintiff Jeffrey Fortin was “merely rehashing evidence that he had earlier.”

Fortin received doses of the Humira vaccine in 2021 to treat his rheumatoid arthritis and inflammation. At that time, Fortin was also taking prednisone for …