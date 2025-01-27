Texas AG Appealing Dismissal of COVID-19 Vaccine Case Against Pfizer

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is appealing a federal district court’s ruling that the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act shields Pfizer Inc. from claims that it unlawfully misrepresented the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine and attempted to censor public discussion of the product.

Paxton filed a notice of appeal with the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 8, seeking to challenge a determination by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas that Pfizer is entitled to immunity under the Act.

In the Dec. 30 order, which was just two pages, …