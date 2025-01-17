Covidien Denied Summary Judgment on Causation in Mich. Surgical Stapler Case
January 17, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has denied Covidien’s motion for summary judgment in a surgical stapler case, ruling that the plaintiff’s key expert witness, who is also her surgeon, may testify that the device’s alleged negligent manufacture caused their injuries.
In a Jan. 16 order, Judge Laurie Michelson of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan found the plaintiffs were not required to submit an expert report for the surgeon because he arrived at his opinions while treating the plaintiff. The judge further ruled that his testimony, along with his post-operative report, support his opinion that …
FIRM NAMES
- Driggers Schultz & Herbst
- Dykema Gossett PLLC
- Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases
January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach