DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Wash. Federal Judge Asked to Reconsider Dismissal of Wash. Humira Injury Case


January 13, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


SPOKANE, Wash. — A plaintiff has asked a Washington federal judge has been asked to reconsider his dismissal of a Humira injury lawsuit, arguing that there is newly-discovered medical evidence showing a direct causal link between the vaccine and his severe immunosuppression-related injuries.

In a motion filed before Judge Thomas O. Rice of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, plaintiff Jeffrey Fortin argues that “unlike generic risks mentioned in Humira’s labeling, the suppression of Plaintiff’s CD4 count to 299-equivalent to AIDS-level immunosuppression represents an extreme and specific risk that was not adequately disclosed.”

“This measurable, quantitative …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases

January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS