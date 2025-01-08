Merck Seeks Summary Judgment on Causation Grounds in Gardasil Bellwether Cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Merck & Company Inc. has moved for an award of summary judgment in all bellwether Gardasil injury cases on causation grounds, in response to plaintiffs’ allegations that the human papillomavirus (HPV) caused them to develop autoimmune diseases.

Merck filed the sealed brief on Jan. 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, two months after it moved for summary judgment on the 16 bellwether cases on preemption grounds.

In its preemption argument, Merck said it did not have “newly acquired information” that would have allowed it to unilaterally change the warning label …