Negligence Lawsuit Against Maker of Dental Aligners Dismissed for Now
January 8, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit accusing the maker of teeth aligners of failing to exercise ordinary care in supplying the devices, ruling that the plaintiffs failed to allege that the company negligently designed or produced the aligners, as required by Texas law.
In a Dec. 27 order, Senior Judge James Nowlin of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas found the plaintiffs failed to connect their alleged injuries to the manufacturer’s design or production of the aligners. However, the judge allowed the plaintiffs to amend their complaint.
Sydney Adair …
