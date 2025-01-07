FDA Requires New Warning of Link Between Neurological Disorder, RSV Vaccines
January 7, 2025
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration is requiring Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline to include a new warning that their respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines can cause a rare neurological disorder known as Guillain-Barré Syndrome.
In a Jan. 7 alert, the FDA cites postmarketing data suggesting an increased risk of GBS within 42 days of vaccination with Pfizer’s Abrysvo and GSK’s Arexvy.
GBS is a rare neurological disorder that occurs when the body's immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, causing muscle weakness, tingling, and sometimes paralysis. While GBS can affect people of any age, but it's more …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases
January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach