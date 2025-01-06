Hologic Denied Summary Judgment in Mass Federal BioZorb Marker MDL Case

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has denied Hologic Inc. summary in a lawsuit alleging injuries caused by its implantable radiographic marker BioZorb, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the implanting surgeon would have recommended the device had he been presented with different warnings regarding the risks.

In a Jan. 3 order, Judge Allison Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts referred to the doctor’s testimony that he would have changed his prescribing decisions had he been warned that the device could erode through a patient’s skin.

The BioZorb Marker is used to …