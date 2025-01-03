Conn. Woman Says Novo Nordisk Failed to Warn of Ozempic’s Gastrointestinal Risks
January 3, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman who says she developed gastroparesis after taking the GLP-1RA drug Ozempic for five months has sued Novo Nordisk in Connecticut federal court, alleging it knew by 2010 the weight loss drug can cause severe gastrointestinal injuries, yet failed to warn doctors and the public of that risk.
In a Dec. 31 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, the plaintiff says published medical literature shows that GLP-1 slows gastric emptying, and as a result can cause abdominal pain, obstruction of the intestines, vomiting and diarrhea.
“Because the risk of …
FIRM NAMES
- Bartlett & Grippe LLC
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases
January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach