EzriCare, EzriRX Must Face Claims in N.J. Contaminated Eyedrops Case

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to dismiss claims against EzriCare and EzriRx in a contaminated eyedrop case, ruling that the plaintiff has adequately pled that defendants’ lack of quality control and the product’s defective design caused her eyes to become infected.

In a Dec. 20 order, Judge Georgette Castner of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey further found that the plaintiff identified a safer, feasible alternative to the artificial tears product.

Kentucky resident Patricia Bryant claims that her eyes became infected with pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria after using EzriCare artificial tears that …