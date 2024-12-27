DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Wrongful Death Claims in DePuy Hip Implant Action Dismissed Without Prejudice


December 27, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has dismissed wrongful death claims without prejudice from a DePuy Pinnacle hip implant case, ruling that they need to be replead in accordance with California law, which requires joining all indispensable parties.

Judge George Wu of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California explained that the plaintiff needs to join the decedent’s heir, noting she has not explained why the heir has not been joined.

In 2015, Todd England sued DePuy Orthopaedics Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. for injuries and complications allegedly caused by their …


