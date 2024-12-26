GBCA Magnevist Injury Action Against Bayer Time-Barred, Conn. Federal Judge Rules
December 26, 2024
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Bayer of failing to warn that the gadolinium-based contrast agent Magnevist could cause kidney failure in certain patients, ruling that the claims are time-barred.
In a Dec. 20 order, Judge Victor Bolden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut found the plaintiff was aware by 2009 of a purported link between her injuries and Magnevist, yet waited to file suit until 2024 — long after the three-year statute of limitations had expired.
Rachel Langara was given 9 ml of GBCA Magnevist at a medical center …
