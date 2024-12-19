Medtronic Bladder Stimulation Device Case Dismissed Without Prejudice

DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit involving an allegedly defective Medtronic bladder stimulation device, ruling that the pro se plaintiff failed to plead that the device was negligently manufactured.

In a Dec. 16 order, Judge Laurie J. Michelson of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan ruled that the plaintiff may amend her complaint to fix the identified problems.

Michigan resident Amanda Halyckyj alleges that in February 2019, she was implanted with Medtronic’s InterStim device, a medical implant that helps manage overactive bladder and urinary incontinence. It works by sending mild …