Thermage Device Maker Denied Summary Judgment in Calif. Burn Injury Case

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has denied Solta Medical Inc. summary judgment in a case alleging injuries caused by its Thermage CPT facial rejuvenation device, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the plaintiff was actually treated with a genuine Thermage product.

In a Dec. 18 order, Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California explained that while the device at issue was not produced nor was its serial number captured in the medical records, treating physician testified that he used a genuine Thermage CPT device on the plaintiff. …