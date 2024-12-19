Breach of Express Warranty Claim Trimmed from Tenn. Skyrizi Injury Case
December 19, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee federal judge has dismissed a claim for breach of express warranty from an action in which a woman alleges injuries caused by AbbVie Inc.’s Crohn’s disease drug Skyrizi, ruling that she did not point to any allegedly false affirmation of fact on the drug’s label.
In a Dec. 16 order, Judge Jon P. McCalla of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee further found that the plaintiff did not point to any statements made by AbbVie inducing her to buy Skyrizi.
To manage her Crohn’s disease, Tiffany Wherry was prescribed “Skyrizi 36 …
FIRM NAMES
- Butler Snow LLP
- Law Office of Jason G. Whitworth
