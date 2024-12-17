Ohio Federal Judge Allows Amended Complaint in Bair Hugger Warming System Case

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio federal judge has allowed the plaintiff in a Bair Hugger Warming System case to amend her complaint to assert common law claims under Ohio, rather than Minnesota, law because she is an Ohio resident whose surgery and subsequent alleged injury occurred in Ohio.

In a Dec. 9 order, Judge Sarah D. Morrison of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio further ruled that the proposed amendments are not futile.

Brenda Butler alleges she developed a joint infection after undergoing orthopedic-implant surgery in which a Bair Hugger was used to keep her warm. …