N.Y. Appellate Court Upholds Dismissal of Enbrel Cancer Case on Causation Grounds

NEW YORK — A New York appellate court has upheld an award of summary judgment to Amgen Inc. and Wyeth Inc. on claims that their rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel caused a woman to develop tongue cancer, ruling that the plaintiff did not show that her experts' theory of causation is generally accepted in the scientific community.

The New York Appellate Division, 1st Department, noted the experts acknowledged there were no clinical studies or medical literature to support their position that the plaintiff's use of Enbrel had caused her to develop squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue (SCCT).

Lauren Wholey used …