N.Y. Appellate Court Upholds Dismissal of Enbrel Cancer Case on Causation Grounds
December 16, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
NEW YORK — A New York appellate court has upheld an award of summary judgment to Amgen Inc. and Wyeth Inc. on claims that their rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel caused a woman to develop tongue cancer, ruling that the plaintiff did not show that her experts' theory of causation is generally accepted in the scientific community.
The New York Appellate Division, 1st Department, noted the experts acknowledged there were no clinical studies or medical literature to support their position that the plaintiff's use of Enbrel had caused her to develop squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue (SCCT).
Lauren Wholey used …
FIRM NAMES
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Excolo Law
- Hogan Lovells US LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick