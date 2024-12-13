Consulting Firm McKinsey to Pay $650 Million to Resolve Feds’ Opioid Investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Global management consulting firm McKinsey Inc. will pay $650 million to resolve the federal government’s criminal and civil investigation into its consulting work with Purdue Pharma L.P., in which the firm allegedly advised the opioids manufacturer to “turbocharge” sales of OxyContin, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced.

According to the department’s Dec. 13 press release, McKinsey has agreed to pay a penalty of more than $231 million, a forfeiture amount of more than $93 million (reflecting all money it was paid by Purdue from 2004 to 2019) and a payment of $2 million to the Virginia …