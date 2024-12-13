GLP-1 RAs MDL Expanded to Include Cases Targeting Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda

PHILADELPHIA — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has granted a plaintiff’s motion to expand the scope of the MDL docket for lawsuits alleging injuries caused by glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) to include a sixth drug, Saxenda (liraglutide), which is manufactured by Novo Nordisk.

In a Dec. 12 order, the panel explained that the movant’s filed action, Wolfe v. Novo Nordisk, involves common questions of fact with the actions transferred to MDL No. 3094, and that transfer under 28 U.S.C. § 1407 will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct …