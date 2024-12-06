Federal Judge Refuses to Strike Class Allegations in CooperSurgical IVF Action

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has refused to strike class allegations in a lawsuit filed by two couples who allege their fertilized eggs and embryos were destroyed by CooperSurgical and The Cooper Companies Inc. (TCC)’s in vitro fertilization product, ruling that “this is not an exceptional case that warrants the class claims being stricken at this stage.”

In a Dec. 4 order, Judge Jon S. Tigar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California also denied CooperSurgical’s motion to dismiss the California plaintiffs’ claims, ruling they adequately pled at this stage that the product’s low …