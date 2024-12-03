Florida Tribe Says Drug Makers, Pharmacy Benefit Members Conspired to Inflate Insulin Prices
December 3, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
NEWARK, N.J. — A Florida tribe has sued Eli Lilly and several other drug makers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) in New Jersey federal court, accusing them of illegally conspiring to artificially inflate the price of insulin drugs while limiting competition.
In the Nov. 27 complaint filed before Judge Brian Martinotti of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the Miccosukee Tribe alleges the 17 defendants engaged in an "unfair and unconscionable" pricing scheme by artificially inflating the list prices for their insulin products so they could offer “secret rebates” to certain PBMs in exchange for preferred …
FIRM NAMES
- Frazer PLC
