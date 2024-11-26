Okla. Federal Stryker Ankle Replacement Case Dismissed as Preempted

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma federal judge has dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit targeting Stryker Corp.’s ankle replacement device, ruling the claims are preempted by federal law because they seek a different design and manufacturing process than those approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On Nov. 25, Judge William P. Johnson of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma found the plaintiff did not allege that Stryker violated or deviated from any premarket approval or other FDA requirements, either during the PMA process or afterward.

“Plaintiff’s Complaint merely references an FDA safety communication advising of …