DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

BSC Required to Produce Adverse Event, Recall Reports in IVC Filter Case, Judge Rules


November 25, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


BUFFALO, N.Y. — A New York federal judge has ordered Boston Scientific Corp. to produce adverse events and recall reports relating to an IVC filter that allegedly caused a patient to have a deadly flow blockage, ruling that the information is relevant to the failure-to-warn claim filed by his wife.

On Nov. 22, Magistrate Judge Leslie Foschio of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York also ordered BSC to identify employees who aided in the drafting of the device’s warnings and instructions for use, ruling that the information is pertinent as to BSC’s knowledge of the …

FIRM NAMES
  • Collins & Collins
  • Cueno Gilbert & LaDuca LLP
  • Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS