BSC Required to Produce Adverse Event, Recall Reports in IVC Filter Case, Judge Rules
November 25, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A New York federal judge has ordered Boston Scientific Corp. to produce adverse events and recall reports relating to an IVC filter that allegedly caused a patient to have a deadly flow blockage, ruling that the information is relevant to the failure-to-warn claim filed by his wife.
On Nov. 22, Magistrate Judge Leslie Foschio of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York also ordered BSC to identify employees who aided in the drafting of the device’s warnings and instructions for use, ruling that the information is pertinent as to BSC’s knowledge of the …
FIRM NAMES
- Collins & Collins
- Cueno Gilbert & LaDuca LLP
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
