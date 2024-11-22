N.J. Appellate Court finds for Allergan in Contaminated Eye Disease Drug Case
November 22, 2024
CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey appellate court has ruled that Allergan should have been awarded summary judgment in a case in which a woman alleged the company’s prescription eye disease drug Ozurdex caused her to go blind, because her experts failed to establish causation.
In a Nov. 21 opinion, the New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division, agreed with Allergan that the plaintiff’s experts’ theory of causation was based on nonexistent evidence and “would leave a jury to speculate whether there was ever a particulate in the applicator or particulate injected into plaintiff's eye.”
In July 2015, Alison Beavan …
