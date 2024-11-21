DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

More Lawsuits Filed in Calif. Alleging Link Between Brain Tumors, Depo-Provera


November 21, 2024



LOS ANGELES — Three more lawsuits were filed in California federal court in which women allege that the hormonal birth control injection Depo-Provera (medroxyprogesterone acetate) caused them to develop brain tumors, and that defendants knew of the risk yet failed to warn doctors and the public.

The actions, filed in the Northern, Central and Southern Districts of California, plaintiffs contend that the U.S. label for Depo-Provera still makes no mention of the increased risk of brain tumors, even though the European Union and the United Kingdom labels include the warning.

Counsel for plaintiffs, Weitz & Luxenberg PC, say that a …


