Dow Breast Implant Claimants Not Entitled to Replacement Checks, 6th Cir. Affirms
November 12, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
CINCINNATI — The 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has rejected an appeal by Dow Corning breast implant plaintiffs who sought replacement settlement checks because their original checks had expired, ruling that they received ample notice of the final distribution deadline, yet waited to act until it was too late.
In a Nov. 7 opinion, the appellate panel explained that the claimants had a 180-day window to cash the checks, and an additional four years to seek reissued payments or otherwise request relief from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, but failed to do so.
For …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach