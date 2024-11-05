PREP Act Immunity Does Not Apply to Breach of Contract Claims, Utah Judge Rules

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah federal judge has ruled that claims accusing AstraZeneca AB of failing to fulfill its contractual obligation to pay a woman for injuries allegedly caused by its COVID-19 vaccine during a clinical research trial are not barred by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act).

In a Nov. 4 order, Chief Judge Robert Shelby of the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah explained that the Act does not apply to breach of contract claims, which do not constitute “a tangible medical countermeasure.”

Brianne Dressen received the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine in 2020 …