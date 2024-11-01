Contaminated Eyedrops Case Proceeds Against EzriCare, ExriRx in N.J. Federal Court

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to dismiss claims against EzriCare and EzriRx in a contaminated eyedrop case, ruling that the plaintiff has adequately pled that defendants’ lack of quality control and the product’s defective design caused her eyes to become infected.

In an Oct. 31 order, Judge Georgette Castner of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey further found that the plaintiff identified a safer, feasible alternative to the artificial tears product.

Louisiana resident Jessica Herndon claims that her eyes became infected with pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria after using EzriCare artificial tears that …