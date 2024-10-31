MDL Judge Greenlights Philips’ $25M Settlement of CPAP Medical Monitoring Claims

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania federal judge has granted final approval for Philips Respironics’ proposed $25 million settlement of medical monitoring claims in which plaintiffs alleged that its recalled sleep apnea machines exposed them to cancerous particles and fumes.

In an Oct. 31 docket note, Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania said she reviewed all 257 and considered the factors required by Rule 23 and applicable precedent.

“The court considered the fairness and reasonableness of the motion for counsel fees and expenses and service awards. The class requirements were met and …