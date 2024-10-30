DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Whistleblower Action Accusing AbbVie of Off-Label Marketing Dismissed


October 30, 2024


SOUTH BEND, Ind. – An Indiana federal judge has dismissed a False Claims Act lawsuit accusing AbbVie of unlawfully marketing its antipsychotic drug Vraylar for off-label uses, ruling that the plaintiff failed to plead a plausible claim for retaliation.

In an Oct. 22 order, Judge Damon Leichty of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana explained that the plaintiff did not allege that “a reasonable employee in his shoes was committing fraud against the government.”

Jeffrey Lewis was employed by AbbVie as a pharmaceutical sales representative from 2012 to 2021. He alleges that he faced unlawful retaliation …


