JPML Refuses to Transfer Valisure’s Qui Tam Lawsuit Against GSK to Zantac MDL

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to transfer to the Zantac multidistrict litigation docket a qui tam action in which independent laboratory Valisure accuses GlaxoSmithKline of failing to disclose that the drug can degrade into a carcinogen when stored at higher temperatures.

In denying GSK’s request, the panel explained that transfer of the action, which is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, may complicate the winding down of the MDL proceedings because it “does not easily fit within the framework established by the transferee court for the resolution of …