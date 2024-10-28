N.Y. Federal Judge Retains Jurisdiction Over Zoll Defibrillator Case

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has refused to remand to state court a wrongful death lawsuit targeting an allegedly defective defibrillator, ruling that defendants Zoll Medical Corp. and Zoll Services LLC are foreign corporations, therefore diversity jurisdiction exists.

In an Oct. 24 order, Judge Nelson Roman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York further found that the amount in controversy exceeds $75,000, noting the plaintiff admitted as such.

The administrator of Joann Croci’s estate filed the action in the Orange County Supreme Court, asserting claims for negligence, strict products liability, breach of …