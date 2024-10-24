Plaintiff Appealing Dismissal of Knee Brace Case to 6th Cir.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The plaintiff in a lawsuit targeting an allegedly defective knee brace is appealing a Kentucky federal judge’s refusal to allow her to file an amended complaint after ruling that she improperly asserted allegations against the defendants collectively without specifying which defendant allegedly caused her injury.

The plaintiff filed a notice of appeal to the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Oct. 23. She is challenging a Sept. 20 order in which Judge David L. Bunning of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky dismissed her first amended complaint with prejudice.

Dorothy Cordle alleged …