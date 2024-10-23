New Federal Lawsuit Alleges Link Between Brain Tumors, Depo-Provera

SAN FRANCISCO – A California woman has sued Pfizer Inc. and others, alleging that their hormonal birth control injection Depo-Provera (medroxyprogesterone acetate) caused her to develop two brain tumors, and that they are aware of the drug’s deadly risks, yet have failed to warn doctors and the public.

An Oct. 18 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California says the U.S. label for Depo-Provera still makes no mention of the increased risk of brain tumors, even though the European Union and the United Kingdom labels include the warning.

Depo-Provera (medroxyprogesterone acetate) is a prescription …