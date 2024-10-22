DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Generic Taxotere MDL Defendants Say Abstract Not ‘Newly Acquired Evidence’


October 22, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Accord Brief


NEW ORLEANS — Generic manufacturer defendants in the Taxotere permanent hair loss MDL told a Louisiana federal judge that they did not have “newly acquired evidence” warranting a label change under the FDA’s Changes Being Effected process; therefore, plaintiffs’ failure-to-warn claims are preempted.

In briefs filed on Oct. 21 before Judge Jane T. Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Hospira and Accord Healthcare Inc. argue that a study known as the “Bertrand Abstract” is not “newly acquired information” because it does not provide reliable evidence of “risks of a different type or greater severity …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Depo-Provera CI Litigation

November 04, 2024

MORE DETAILS