GLP-1 Drug Plaintiffs Denied Early Discovery Into Defendants’ Marketing Campaigns


October 18, 2024


  • Order


PHILADELPHIA — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for GLP-RA drug lawsuits has denied plaintiffs’ request to allow early discovery into defendants’ marketing campaigns to physicians, noting the court has already considered and rejected the motion, agreeing with defendants that discovery on only a few key issues was appropriate.

In an Oct. 17 order, Judge Karen S. Marston of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania rejected plaintiffs’ argument that marketing discovery of any kind is relevant to early discovery and motion practice on the issues of failure to warn and preemption.

“As the Court has …


