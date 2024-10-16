Horizon Urges Dismissal of Bellwether Complaints in Tepezza Hearing Loss MDL

CHICAGO — Horizon Therapeutics USA Inc. is urging an Illinois federal judge to dismiss nine bellwether complaints in the Tepezza hearing loss MDL, arguing that plaintiffs failed to identify any “newly acquired information” that would have allowed it to unilaterally change the drug’s label under the Changes Being Effected regulation.

In a Sept. 27 reply filed before Judge Thomas Durkin of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Horizon contends that the studies and adverse event reports cited by plaintiffs do not reveal any new information concerning the incidence rate of hearing loss caused by the thyroid …