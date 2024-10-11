DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Plaintiff’s Joinder of Exactech Sales Rep was Fraudulent, MDL Judge Rules


October 11, 2024



NEW YORK — The judge overseeing the federal MDL docket for cases alleging injuries caused by Exactech Inc.’s allegedly defective orthopedic implants has denied a plaintiff’s motion to remand his action to Connecticut state court, ruling that his joinder of a non-diverse sales representative was fraudulent.

In a Sept. 24 order, Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York found the allegations against the sales rep were not sufficiently particularized to show that the plaintiff could recover. Specifically, the judge found the plaintiff failed to explain how the sales rep was involved in …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS