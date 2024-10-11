Ky. Federal Knee Brace Action Dismissed, Leave to Amend Denied
October 11, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky federal judge has denied a plaintiff leave to file an amended complaint in a case involving an allegedly defective knee brace, ruling that she improperly asserted allegations against the defendants collectively, without specifying which defendant allegedly caused her injury.
In a Sept. 20 order, Judge David L. Bunning of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky then dismissed with prejudice the first amended complaint, ruling that the plaintiff failed to identify a specific defect or how the defect injured her.
Dorothy Cordle alleged she sustained injuries while wearing a “Donjoy” …
