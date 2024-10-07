Ala. Federal Judge Dismisses Filshie Clip Lawsuit as Time-Barred
October 7, 2024
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has dismissed a Filshie Clips lawsuit against CooperSurgical Inc. and others, ruling that the claims are time-barred under the state’s two-year statute of limitations because the plaintiffs’ cause of action accrued by mid-2017, yet they did not file suit until January 2022.
On Oct. 4, Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama found the limitations period was not tolled by fraudulent concealment because plaintiffs failed to show that defendants fraudulently concealed the risk of device migration from plaintiffs or their doctor.
In February 2017, …
FIRM NAMES
- Griffin Purnell LLC
- Mayer LLP
- McDowell Knight Roedder & Sledge
- Morris Haynes
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
MORE DETAILS