DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Calif. Federal Lawsuit Alleges Link Between Brain Tumors, Depo-Provera


October 2, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


SAN FRANCISCO – A California woman has sued Pfizer Inc. and others, alleging that their hormonal birth control injection Depo-Provera caused her to develop a brain tumor, and that they are aware of the drug’s deadly risks, yet have failed to warn doctors and the public.

An Oct. 1 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois says the U.S. label for Depo-Provera still makes no mention of the increased risk of brain tumors, even though the European Union and the United Kingdom labels include the warning.

Depo-Provera (medroxyprogesterone acetate) is a prescription progesterone drug …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS