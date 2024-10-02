Calif. Federal Lawsuit Alleges Link Between Brain Tumors, Depo-Provera
October 2, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
SAN FRANCISCO – A California woman has sued Pfizer Inc. and others, alleging that their hormonal birth control injection Depo-Provera caused her to develop a brain tumor, and that they are aware of the drug’s deadly risks, yet have failed to warn doctors and the public.
An Oct. 1 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois says the U.S. label for Depo-Provera still makes no mention of the increased risk of brain tumors, even though the European Union and the United Kingdom labels include the warning.
Depo-Provera (medroxyprogesterone acetate) is a prescription progesterone drug …
