Calif. Federal Lawsuit Alleges Link Between Brain Tumors, Depo-Provera

SAN FRANCISCO – A California woman has sued Pfizer Inc. and others, alleging that their hormonal birth control injection Depo-Provera caused her to develop a brain tumor, and that they are aware of the drug’s deadly risks, yet have failed to warn doctors and the public.

An Oct. 1 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois says the U.S. label for Depo-Provera still makes no mention of the increased risk of brain tumors, even though the European Union and the United Kingdom labels include the warning.

Depo-Provera (medroxyprogesterone acetate) is a prescription progesterone drug …