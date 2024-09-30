Product Liability Claims Trimmed from Amazon Supplements Labeling Action

SEATTLE – A Washington federal judge has dismissed without prejudice product liability claims from a class action accusing Amazon.com of selling dietary supplements that lacked mandatory Food and Drug Administration disclaimers in violation of California law.

In a Sept. 21 order, Judge John H. Chun of the U.S. District Court for the District of Washington found the claims, as pled, are barred by the economic loss rule because plaintiffs failed to properly allege that their transactions with Amazon were intended to affect them in particular.

“For example, there is no claim that Amazon was aware of Plaintiffs buying the dietary …