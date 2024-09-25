Calif. Federal Judge Allows Jurisdictional Discovery in CooperSurgical In-Vitro Product Case

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has allowed a couple who allege that CooperSurgical’s recalled in-vitro fertilization product destroyed their embryos to conduct limited discovery on the issue of whether the court has jurisdiction over The Cooper Companies Inc.

In the Sept. 9 order, Judge Jon Tigar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found the plaintiffs have presented evidence showing a close relationship between CooperCompanies and its co-defendants.

CooperSurgical Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. manufacture and sell to fertility clinics a culture media product designed to support the growth and development of …