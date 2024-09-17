FDA Warns of Link Between Zimmer Hip System Femoral Stem and Femoral Fracture

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration has warned that Zimmer Biomet’s CPT Hip System Femoral Stem 12/14 Neck Taper poses an increased risk of post-surgery thigh bone fracture, and recommended that surgeons use an alternative device.

In a Sept. 17 safety communication, the FDA explained that Zimmer Biomet initiated a voluntary recall on July 2 to update instructions for use for the CPT Hip System and announced a plan to phase out the sale of the device by December 2024.

But the agency says it “has concerns about the CPT Hip System continuing to be implanted in …