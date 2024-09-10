GLP-1 Drug Plaintiffs Seek Early Discovery Into Defendants’ Marketing Campaigns

PHILADELPHIA — Plaintiffs in the MDL for GLP-RA drug cases have asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to allow early discovery into defendants’ marketing campaigns, arguing that it is relevant to the issues of the adequacy of the warnings and preemption.

In a Sept. 6 motion filed before Judge Karen S. Marston of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the plaintiffs say that “dispositive motion practice on issues of affirmative defenses of preemption and adequacy of warnings requires a thorough investigation of Defendants’ unprecedented marketing practices.”

“By way of example, Novo Nordisk paid U.S. medical professionals …