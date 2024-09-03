Torax, Ethicon Sued Over Allegedly Defective Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Device

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota woman has sued Torax Medical Inc., alleging that its LINX gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) device was defectively manufactured and caused her to sustain irreversible nerve damage and injury to her esophagus, rendering her unable to ingest solid food.

The Aug. 30 complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, also names Torax’s parent company, Ethicon Inc., as a defendant.

Denise Tamborski was surgically implanted with the LINX device on Jan. 6, 2020. The device is a titanium bead-and-wire ring surgically implanted around a patient's lower esophageal sphincter. The LINX underwent the FDA’s …