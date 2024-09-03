Wis. Federal Biomet Hip Implant Case Dismissed as Time Barred

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Wisconsin federal judge has awarded Biomet Inc. summary judgment in a hip implant case, ruling that the plaintiff’s claims are barred by the state’s three-year statute of limitations because he was aware of the cause of his alleged injuries by April 2019 at the latest, but did not file suit until November 2022.

In an Aug. 30 order, Judge J.P. Stadtmueller of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin further found the claims are barred under Wisconsin’s 15-year statute of repose because the plaintiff’s injuries do not qualify as a latent disease.

