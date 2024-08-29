DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

N.Y. Federal Judge Dismisses Class Action Targeting ‘Rapid Release’ Acetaminophen


August 29, 2024



NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has dismissed as preempted a putative class action alleging that contrary to the company’s advertisements, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.’s “Rapid Release” Tylenol gelcaps did not work faster than lower-priced products.

In an Aug. 27 order, Judge Andrew Carter Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said the plaintiff impermissibly sought to change the gelcaps’ FDA-approved labeling requirement, which doomed her claims.

New York resident Evie Collaza filed the action, alleging that J&J’s Rapid Release Tylenol product is more expensive than the company’s non-rapid release …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

October 25, 2024 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS