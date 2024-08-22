N.C. Man Says FiberCel Bone Matrix Caused Him to Contract Tuberculosis

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man has sued Elutia Inc. f/k/a Aziyo Biologics Inc., in North Carolina federal court, alleging that its FiberCel Fiber Viable Bone Matrix, which was used during his 2021 spinal surgery, was contaminated with tuberculosis, causing him to test positive for the disease.

In an Aug. 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the plaintiff alleges that Elutia Inc. and co-defendants DCI Donor Services Inc. and New Mexico Donor Services failed to implement rigorous screening and quality control procedures to ensure that FiberCel, which uses human tissue …