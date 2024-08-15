Taxotere Hair Loss Plaintiff to Challenge Dismissal of Case in 11th Cir.

DOTHAN, Ala. — A woman is appealing an Alabama federal judge’s dismissal of her Taxotere (docetaxel) permanent hair loss case on the basis that her claims are barred by the statute of limitations.

A notice of appeal was filed with the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on July 18. The plaintiff is challenging a ruling that she failed to plead her fraud claims with particularity and may not amend her complaint because the proposed amendments had already been considered and rejected by the multidistrict litigation court.

Glenys Dukes filed a short form complaint on Dec. 9, 2016, in the …